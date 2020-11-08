Yes, counting all the votes in the presidential election was a long process.
While the Election Day that turned into days might have caused some angst and frustration, it was a sound and accurate process. Counting all the ballots almost always takes days — it just often happens after not-so-close elections have been called, so people often don’t notice. And there were more ballots to count than ever before.
Also, this is 2020. Did you really expect things to be normal?
Here’s what we do know: Tens of thousands of good people — elections officials, poll workers and ballot counters — worked hard to ensure a secure and accurate vote. And they delivered.
Knowing the winner on Election Night isn’t the top priority. Maintaining the integrity of the process and counting every vote is.
Now, if in the wake of this election, state officials want to consider whether the way the process works in their state is the most efficient, this would be the time to weigh those issues.
While politicians and campaign staff will dissect the thought process of the electorate and draw their own conclusions about what went right and what went wrong in the 2020 election, states should do their own post-mortems on the voting process.
While COVID-19 was a significant factor in the record numbers of early and absentee ballots cast, it’s likely the safety and convenience of voting in ways other than in-person on Election Day will continue to drive voters to alternative options. States must examine how those processes worked and whether improvements could be made to expedite results.
Here in Iowa, ballot counting can begin the day before the election. At 11:21 p.m. on election night, we knew Iowa had gone for President Donald Trump.
In Florida, after the hanging chad debacle of 2000, the state got things figured out. Officials there begin counting weeks before the election, so on Tuesday, the state only had to count same-day votes. The Associated Press called Florida for Trump at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.
Wisconsin, on the other hand, doesn’t allow a single vote to be counted until Election Day. Why? We understand the concept that states should be allowed to run their own elections as they see fit, but wouldn’t it all run more smoothly if all state auditors could arrange for people to start counting before Election Day?
The key is that changes like this should be made in the months after an election, not in the run-up to an election. Changing the rules right before an election is tantamount to voter suppression. Reviewing the rules afterward to improve them for the next time makes sense.
The voting process is evolving — and that’s a good thing. Make voting easier and (surprise!) more people vote — also is a good thing.
Voter turnout nationwide in 2020 could hit 67% once all the votes are counted, making it the best turnout since 1900 when 73.7% of eligible Americans cast ballots. Of course, we were dealing with a much smaller pool at that time; in most states, only men were allowed to vote.
As the electorate changes, it’s natural to look at the voting process as well. As state officials reflect on the 2020 election, they should consider ways to improve efficiency while maintaining security in the process. By and large, Americans owe elections officials across the country a debt of gratitude for maintaining the integrity of the voting process, no matter how long it took.