Iowa parents who seek different outcomes, experiences, and values for their child now have more choice. Instead of trying to limit choices, public and private schools now have an opportunity to work together to provide the best option for each child. I challenge Iowans to consider the points below and welcome change.

EquityPublic school funding is partly tied to the value of homes. We see the remnants of de facto segregation caused by red lining. According to EdBuild, our public education system spends $23 billion more on predominantly White public school districts than districts with mostly non-White students. Open enrollment is great, but parents want more choice. Some oppose school choice for parents without means, yet do not send their children to public schools. This is like telling others to eat at a restaurant that they refused to eat at themselves. Minority families are choosing charter schools over public schools. According to national enrollment data, 4% of public schools have 99% minority students whereas 17% of charter schools have 99% minority students. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 29% of charter school principals and teachers are minorities with only 19% in the public schools. Charter schools are also required by law to educate students with disabilities. Many charter schools focus on serving at-risk students, students with a specific disability, or students with a certain career path. One size cannot fit all.

Hitzler, of Dubuque, is an entrepreneur and public school teacher of 20 years.

