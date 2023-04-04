Iowa parents who seek different outcomes, experiences, and values for their child now have more choice. Instead of trying to limit choices, public and private schools now have an opportunity to work together to provide the best option for each child. I challenge Iowans to consider the points below and welcome change.
EquityPublic school funding is partly tied to the value of homes. We see the remnants of de facto segregation caused by red lining. According to EdBuild, our public education system spends $23 billion more on predominantly White public school districts than districts with mostly non-White students. Open enrollment is great, but parents want more choice. Some oppose school choice for parents without means, yet do not send their children to public schools. This is like telling others to eat at a restaurant that they refused to eat at themselves. Minority families are choosing charter schools over public schools. According to national enrollment data, 4% of public schools have 99% minority students whereas 17% of charter schools have 99% minority students. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 29% of charter school principals and teachers are minorities with only 19% in the public schools. Charter schools are also required by law to educate students with disabilities. Many charter schools focus on serving at-risk students, students with a specific disability, or students with a certain career path. One size cannot fit all.
FundingSome argue that school choice defunds public schools, I argue that not allowing school choice defunds families. Can we argue that allowing a family to choose a grocery store “defunds” Hy-Vee or Fareway? Furthermore, in some cases, school choice increases teacher pay as the demand for quality teachers increases. Also, Iowa public schools will now receive $1,205 for a student they do not serve. Previously, they received nothing. According to the Friedman Foundation, 25 of the 28 national studies on public school financing also show that school choice does not cost taxpayers more money and does not pose a financial threat to public schools.
ParentsParents hold charter schools accountable. If parents don’t choose the charter school, it will need to improve or shut down. Charter schools serve the needs of parents, not the teachers unions. In 2022, teachers unions paid $70 million in political contributions. Teachers unions are the special interest group opposing school choice. Parents are the new special interest group in Iowa, and 77% of Iowa parents support ESAs.
ReligionSome mistakenly argue that school choice violates the line between church and state. Pell grants are government funds that can go to religious colleges. Head Start programs can be used at religious day cares. Faith based organizations can receive HUD funds. Where is the outcry for these programs? The Supreme Court has ruled that a family can use public funding for K-12 schooling, including religious schools. The Constitution protects our right to practice religion, not to prevent it.
Performance data
The book titled “School Choice at the Crossroads” performed a meta analysis of 40 different school choice studies and found that access to charter schools in the U.S. leads to a 2%-3% increase in math and reading scores.
A 2019 study of the Washington, D.C., school system found charter schools provided a better education at one-third the cost of the public schools. Students felt safer at charter schools and attendance improved.
A 2021 University of Arkansas study of Wisconsin’s very robust school choice system found that at-risk students experienced 53% fewer drug convictions and 38% fewer paternity suits by the time they were 25-28 years old. Many studies rank Wisconsin much higher than Iowa in K-12 education.
Let’s get past the propaganda and outdated ways of thinking about education. Complacency and fear of change will not improve our education system. Innovation and more choice will. Let’s welcome ESAs for all Iowa parents who want to choose a school more fitting to their child’s needs. It is their money. It is their child. It should be their choice.
Hitzler, of Dubuque, is an entrepreneur and public school teacher of 20 years.
