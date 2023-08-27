It is often said that a crisis will reveal someone’s true character, and I firmly believe the same can be said for the character of a university and a community.
I came to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as provost in May 2020, at the beginning of a once-in-a-century-crisis. What was immediately made obvious to me throughout that first year was that this university has a far-reaching impact, and we are committed to helping our community. So too, our community supports us and makes our work possible. One of the reasons I became loyal to UW-Platteville so quickly is because of the people and that sense of community. It was clear then, and continues to be now, that only together will we thrive.
As I prepare to begin my first full academic year in the permanent role of UW-Platteville’s chancellor, I am looking forward to expanding the university’s outreach to our local communities. Rural communities are the backbone of our tri-state region, and I know on a personal level the pivotal role a university can play in strengthening these small communities.
I grew up on a small family farm, 11 miles from Ord, Neb., as the youngest of five kids. I am a first-generation college student. I know first-hand the value of education, and I know that it has impacted my life and the life of my family for generations to come. For many rural communities in this region, UW-Platteville is “that place.” That place for learning. That place you can go to further yourself.
Recommended for you
But what is also very important for rural areas is the university’s outreach efforts. This can involve using our expertise as leaders in STEM to organize workshops or seminars, enhance health education, provide community service, shape policy for rural infrastructure and promote environmental/sustainability practices.
By sharing best practices and bridging the technology divide, universities can enhance productivity and overall quality of life by transferring knowledge to rural communities. And as evident with our IDEA Hub and the Huff Family Innovation Center, we can foster entrepreneurship and rural startups through business incubation support and programs. We are constantly opening the university’s doors to resources, mentors and networks to help rural communities grow their businesses. By listening closely and authentically partnering, we are instrumental in preserving culture and heritage by recognizing the uniqueness of rural identities.
All of this helps create a growing, vibrant tri-state region that will attract more students and encourage them to stay and work after graduation. In this way, our university’s success and our local communities’ success are inextricably linked.
I am committed to UW-Platteville’s continued outreach to our neighboring communities, and I look forward to building new partnerships. If you want to go fast, you go alone, but if we want to go far, we need to go together. The futures of our university and the tri-state region we call home are bright.
Dr. Tammy Evetovich was named the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on April 25. She served as the provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-Platteville beginning in May 2020. For more than 20 years, Evetovich served in a variety of roles at Wayne State College, in Wayne, Neb., including dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences.