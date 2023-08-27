It is often said that a crisis will reveal someone’s true character, and I firmly believe the same can be said for the character of a university and a community.

I came to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as provost in May 2020, at the beginning of a once-in-a-century-crisis. What was immediately made obvious to me throughout that first year was that this university has a far-reaching impact, and we are committed to helping our community. So too, our community supports us and makes our work possible. One of the reasons I became loyal to UW-Platteville so quickly is because of the people and that sense of community. It was clear then, and continues to be now, that only together will we thrive.

Dr. Tammy Evetovich was named the 15th chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on April 25. She served as the provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at UW-Platteville beginning in May 2020. For more than 20 years, Evetovich served in a variety of roles at Wayne State College, in Wayne, Neb., including dean of the School of Natural and Social Sciences.