I am overwhelmed with the process in getting a vaccine.
It went so smoothly, I couldn’t believe it. We had planned on long lines in the car as shown on TV. This was not the case. We were greeted by friendly professionals every step of the way. From start to finish, we were there for about 30 minutes each time. They took what could have been a very stressful situation and turned it into something very positive for us.
Thank you to all the dedicated professionals everywhere. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed.