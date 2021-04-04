Toyota Financial Services recently announced that as a result of consolidating customer service centers, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, facility will close and cut 600 jobs, due in part to the private sector employing 5% fewer people than a year ago.
The consolidation of customer service centers is a loss for Iowa and a win for other states, such as Texas. Businesses are responding to both economic climates and the new work environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
States with high tax rates are seeing an exodus of both people and businesses while those with lower rates are seeing them arrive in droves. This is yet another example of how people vote with their feet when the burden of government becomes excessive.
Iowa has made progress in recent years by lowering the individual and corporate income tax rates, but policymakers should beware of becoming too complacent, and they should work to continue reining in spending and lowering rates.
Iowa’s tax rates matter because we are in direct competition with 49 other states.
For example, South Dakota, Iowa’s neighbor, does not tax individual or corporate income, making it far more economically competitive.
Texas, another no-personal-income tax state, is a national leader in terms of economic growth and attracting both people and businesses. Iowa could also learn from Texas’ recent property tax reform, which limited growth in property taxes without voter approval to 3.5% for local governments and to 2.5% for school districts. Texas is even considering improving its tax system by eliminating nearly half of its property taxes.
In 2018, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Republican-led legislature passed pro-growth tax reform that lowered income tax rates. Reducing tax rates and practicing responsible spending policies is making Iowa more competitive and economically strong.
As a result of the 2018 law, this year Iowa’s corporate tax rate fell from 12%, the highest in the nation, to 9.8% — matching Minnesota’s. Even at 9.8%, Iowa still has the third-highest corporate tax rate in the nation.
In 2023, the income tax is scheduled to be reduced to 6.5% — making it more competitive in the region. The caveat is, for the rate reduction to occur, it must meet two stringent revenue triggers.
First, state revenues must surpass $8.3 billion. Second, revenue growth must be at least 4% during that fiscal year. The use of revenue triggers in state tax policy can be a good idea, but creating a high threshold can unnecessarily delay tax rate reductions and reduce the necessary restraint on government spending — the driver of higher tax burdens.
Lowering income taxes should not be hindered by the 4% growth trigger, so repealing it would provide taxpayers with more certainty.
Gov. Reynolds has made repealing the revenue triggers a priority. The Iowa Senate has passed legislation that will repeal both revenue triggers and phase out the obsolete inheritance tax. Both measures would place taxpayers first and make the state’s tax code more competitive.
Iowa can look to states such as Texas, Indiana and North Carolina, among others, that are creating pro-growth tax codes and practicing fiscal restraint. To be an economic leader in the Midwest — and to let people prosper — Iowa cannot afford to become complacent.