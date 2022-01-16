Three years ago, the TH Editorial Board decided the best candidate for county attorney was C.J. May III, a man they said “has some work as a municipal prosecutor and a magistrate.” The board ignored Scott Nelson’s 30 years of experience as a trial lawyer and mocked many of his statements.
A recent TH editorial headline read: “Plea deal disappointing in brutal Dubuque murder case.” The editorial stated, “Ultimately, Forsythe received the maximum sentence for second-degree murder, (but) it seems like the county attorney’s office missed an opportunity to deliver a more just outcome in this case.”
The Forsythe decision is no aberration. Another murder case trial involved a shooting in broad daylight, captured on video, ended in a conviction, not for murder as charged, but for manslaughter. I don’t believe May pursued the evidence that would show motive and intent for a first-degree murder conviction.
Do you want Dubuque to become like Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore and the other cities with George Soros-funded prosecution?
In November, I hope Scott Nelson will be back on the ballot with the experience necessary to fix what is broken in the county attorney’s office. If that happens, I hope the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board gets it right this time.