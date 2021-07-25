Recently on the KDTH Voices of Dubuque show Cindy Kohlmann had as a guest one Steve Goreham with the Climate Science Coalition of America. When he began spouting misinformation both about electric vehicles and global warming, I knew something was up so I did a little digging.
The coalition Mr. Goreham is affiliated with, the Heartland Institute, which is a conservative/libertarian organization and one of the primary organizations pushing climate change skepticism. This is an organization that complained that the church’s focus on climate change was paganism infesting the church. The coalition has no interest in fighting climate changes but instead in maintaining the status quo when it comes to energy production as the planet faces the catastrophic consequences of global warming. (Like the heat wave out west or the flash floods KDTH had reported on just before).
Plus, this is a guy who probably never sat in an electric vehicle in his life, knows next to nothing about them, and just rattles off the oil, gas and coal lobby talking points on command.
While it would be great if Ms. Kohlmann invited actual climate experts on to discuss climate or those who are knowledgeable about electric vehicles, I doubt that would happen. Having Mr. Goreham on to spout disinformation has left a sour taste in my mouth about KDTH and Radio Dubuque and it will be coming off my favorites on my new 2022 Chevy Bolt for now.