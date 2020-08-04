A few weeks ago, I wrote about an Associated Press style decision to capitalize “Black” in reference to race.
I told readers we intend to comply with that decision because we understand the reasoning behind it, and in general, we follow AP style on most things.
Today, I want to talk about another AP style decision — one that will be an exception to the TH’s adherence to AP’s guidelines.
AP style will continue to lowercase the word “White” in racial, ethnic and cultural senses. AP’s decision comes after its announcement in June to capitalize “Black” in such uses. AP doesn’t make such decisions lightly, always consulting a wide group of opinion-
makers around the world.
AP leaders decided that while there was a clear desire and reason to capitalize “Black,” most notably, that Black people have strong historical and cultural commonalities, the same was not necessarily true for “White.” Furthermore, they noted that White supremacists groups sometimes capitalize the word “White,” and AP was averse to anything that might be construed as legitimizing that context.
Here at the TH, we will break from AP style to capitalize “White” in reference to skin tone. Likewise, we will capitalize “Brown” should it be used in a similar context.
First and foremost, it is an issue of consistency. For example, a Sunday op-ed piece included the sentence, “Today, Black and brown people are still more likely to be arrested for marijuana offenses and serve longer sentences than white people, despite similar use rates.”
The inconsistency of that usage tends to set journalists’ teeth on edge.
Furthermore, the capitalization of “Black,” “White” and “Brown” feels like the right fit in keeping with other racial and ethnic descriptors we use, such as Native American, Latino, Asian American and, most recently added to the capitalization list, Indigenous.
I would hope our body of work and longtime editorial positions in support of inclusivity and the belief that diversity makes communities stronger would negate any concerns of subtle support for White supremacy.
When we reached the decision to go with AP on capitalizing “Black,” we did so following some internal discussion and review of other trusted organizations. I noted that the National Association of Black Journalists urged news agencies to make the change, and that fortified my decision. Likewise, NABJ believes “whenever a color is used to appropriately describe race then it should be capitalized, including ‘White’ and ‘Brown.’” For the record, television news organizations CNN and Fox News have opted for the consistency of capitalizing “White” as well.
It’s also worth noting that in our reporting, we avoid drawing unnecessary attention to race or ethnicity, and it most often is not a relevant factor in news stories. When it is a factor, such as in covering race-related issues, we’ll follow the coverage guidance I have outlined here.
Upon announcing the capitalization of “Black” in our stories, I heard from some readers who asked a few more questions about the decision. Few shared any objections, other than to the disparity it presented in references to “Black” and “White.”
I hope this latest decision, in a departure from AP style, will clear up the inconsistencies noted by our staff as well as our readers.