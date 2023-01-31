The Republican-led Legislature in Iowa finally got it done. These lawmakers passed a voucher bill to benefit 42,000 private school students at the detriment of 480,000 public school students.

They succeeded by changing the rules they set for themselves in 2011 when they stated all bills that appropriate funds or levy taxes shall first be referred to the Appropriation Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. But they exempted these requirements for the 2023 session on this education bill and were able to fast-track this measure. I guess fiscal responsibility and transparency are not important ideals for statehouse Republicans anymore.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.