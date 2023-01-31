The Republican-led Legislature in Iowa finally got it done. These lawmakers passed a voucher bill to benefit 42,000 private school students at the detriment of 480,000 public school students.
They succeeded by changing the rules they set for themselves in 2011 when they stated all bills that appropriate funds or levy taxes shall first be referred to the Appropriation Committee and the Ways and Means Committee. But they exempted these requirements for the 2023 session on this education bill and were able to fast-track this measure. I guess fiscal responsibility and transparency are not important ideals for statehouse Republicans anymore.
Additionally, this law does not require private schools to maintain public records for this money or complete an annual audit. Public schools must do both. No accountability to taxpayers for over $300 million of new money each year. If you haven’t done so already, read the statement State Auditor Rob Sand released recently. He has huge concerns.
But probably my biggest problem with this law is that private schools can still deny admission to any student they don’t want.
Recommended for you
The Republicans loved to say they were giving all parents a choice. What they wouldn’t say out loud was that it is really the private school administrators who have the choice, not the parents.
While receiving public taxpayer money, private school administrators can still deny entry to any child for any reason — including students with physical, learning and behavioral challenges. I call that discrimination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.