A local unsung hero got due credit with honors in Washington, D.C., last week.

Bryce Parks, coordinator for the Dubuque-based Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, received the Meritorious Public Service Award from the U.S. Department of the Navy during a ceremony last Friday.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

