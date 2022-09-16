A local unsung hero got due credit with honors in Washington, D.C., last week.
Bryce Parks, coordinator for the Dubuque-based Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, received the Meritorious Public Service Award from the U.S. Department of the Navy during a ceremony last Friday.
Additionally, this summer Toys for Tots in Dubuque was named the No. 1 campaign in the U.S. for the 2021 season by National Marine Forces Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation. Parks was named National Coordinator of the Year among 832 national campaigns.
For years, Parks has coordinated a massive effort to put toys in the hands of area kids each Christmas. The Dubuque campaign serves some 5,000 children, and Parks makes an effort to see that each child gets three presents. It’s a labor of love and a tradition carried on from Parks’ father, a U.S. Marine, who led the Dubuque campaign before his death.
A salute and a cup of cheer for Parks, who makes Christmas brighter for Dubuque-area families each year. And it’s never too early to think about Christmas donations. More information is available at dubuque-ia.toysfortots.org and facebook.com/DBQToysForTots.
It’s encouraging to see a longtime traffic concern in Dubuque again on the radar of the Iowa Department of Transportation.
State officials are proposing some major changes to one of Dubuque’s busiest intersections — Dodge Street/U.S. 20 and the Northwest Arterial. That area has long been a traffic snarl, and the DOT’s plans call for closing the intersection’s southern road access leading to Walmart, as well as several driveway access points on Dodge near the intersection. Additionally, plans call for a frontage road south of Dodge and another just north of Dodge and west of the Northwest Arterial.
Concerns about the intersection go back nearly a decade, and city officials have explored a revamped intersection. But initial proposals carried a hefty price tag that led to further discussions with the DOT.
For citizens who use the intersection regularly and access businesses nearby, here’s a chance to weigh in on the project before the DOT seeks state funding to perform the work.
State officials will hold an in-person discussion of the project with the aim of gathering feedback from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the East Central Intergovernmental Association building, 7600 Commerce Park. The public is invited to attend.
A virtual presentation also will be made available that day for people to view and submit comments online. The presentation can be found at iowadot.gov/pim.
It’s great to see the city and state collaborating to make this key intersection safer and more functional.
Kudos for the Dubuque County Conservation Department and other outdoor spaces seeking to make trails and facilities accessible to all.
A story on the Telegraph Herald’s Sunday front page highlighted efforts by the agency to serve the need of disabled individuals yearning for opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Special credit goes to Dubuque resident Lori Ollendick, an avid hiker and kayaker before losing the ability to walk four years ago. Ollendick approached officials at Swiss Valley Nature Center to advocate for increased opportunities to make outdoor amenities on public land more accessible to those with mobility issues — which number nearly 8,000 in Dubuque County alone.
Those conversations led to changes in parking as well as an accessible cabin built at Miller-McGrath Wildlife Management Area between Epworth and Graf. On the to-do list is the purchase of offroad, electric chairs on tracks that can handle snow, sand and shallow waters to explore areas in nature that are typically unnavigable by a traditional wheelchair. Multiple public spaces throughout the tri-state area are looking into similar changes to address accessibility.
That’s exciting to see in this area rich with outdoor amenities. Kudos to Ollendick for speaking up to improve these public spaces and for county conservation officials for listening.
