Over the years, as politicians expanded the proper and limited purpose of the federal government (domestically) from that of referee to include an increasing role as public nursemaid, fiscal responsibility in Washington was doomed. With 75% plus of federal spending mandated for entitlements and on autopilot, fiscal restraint is a pipe dream.
Politicians of all stripes long ago discovered that power in a democratic system flows through dependency on, and favors from, government. Like addictive drugs, entitlements and subsidies for cronies lead to the demand for more and, as seen with the current administration, prolific promises of added largess.
Since COVID-19, federal spending doubled from around $4 trillion to $8 trillion with revenue roughly $3.5 trillion. Democrats now propose student loan payoffs and expanded Obamacare subsidies. They’ve added billions for progressive selfish-interest groups and bailouts for every mismanaged public entity and pension plan to more “stimulus” spending on COVID-19 relief.
Where is all the money coming from?
Traditionally understood, taxes were the government’s main source of income for public sector spending on things like infrastructure, health care, social programs, etc. Several economic theories compete to explain the workings of economic exchange.
For example, classical economists believe government shouldn’t meddle in the economy (laissez-faire) while Keynesians insist government can control booms and busts through public spending and manipulating interest rates and taxes. More recently another “idea” caught the fancy of politicians like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Modern Monetary Theory (MMT).
MMT is a macroeconomic theory proffering the idea that government, as the monopoly supplier of its own currency, is self-funding, cannot run out of money and therefore doesn’t need to raise it in the traditional way through taxes, bonds and other debt offerings in order to spend. Further, public debt is mostly irrelevant, central banks can avoid default by printing money without, or with manageable, inflationary consequences.
MMT is the holy grail of utopian dreamers. MMT provides justification for opening the floodgates to pass single-payer health care, free college, universal basic income, a jobs guarantee, their “Green New Deal” and whatever else their hearts desire.
The single biggest restraint on Democrats’ imposing their agenda is having to pass unpopular middle-class taxes. MMT offers a way for them to reject the idea spending always needs to be “paid for” with tax increases.
Debt, commonly understood, can be addressed in three ways: By reducing fiscal deficits, by growing the economy, or by having the central bank print money and monetize the debt. With Democrats and the “Swamp” back in charge, the first is a non-starter. The third, printing money, is the MMT “solution,” offering about the same odds of going broke over time as casino gambling.
MMT promotes the idea we can have it all, that we no longer live in a world of scarce resources, necessitating trade-offs. We believe this fantasy at our peril. Ultimately, the market determines the value of the dollar. At some point the market will call the debt, the party will end, and it won’t be those who sold MMT left without a chair when the music stops.
If there is a solution — there might not be, short of admitting we lost our chance in the Garden of Eden — it would be through a robust and expanding economy, provided, naturally, by politicians through “stimulus.”
Democrats are incapable of restraint or stimulus. Increasing taxes and regulation is not stimulus. Abandoning Keystone XL and oil and gas leasing is not stimulus. Mandated wages are not stimulus. Printing dollars isn’t sustainable stimulus. In short, raising the cost of everything is not stimulus. Stimulus is government getting out of the way.