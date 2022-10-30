We were puzzled and disappointed to read the Telegraph Herald editorial board’s “tepid endorsement” of Chuck Grassley over retired Admiral Mike Franken in the current U. S. Senate race.
Over half of the editorial cataloged Grassley’s faults before turning to an assessment of his opponent. Among his “flaws,” the TH noted Grassley’s failure to lead the way to “validate the integrity of U.S. elections in the minds of voters” and his tendency to be “quick to cast blame on Democrats for nearly everything going on in Washington.” Grassley, they acknowledged, has “become more partisan over time” and in 2020 “missed a prime opportunity to act with integrity ... in filling a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.”
While fairly noting Franken’s “wealth of foreign relations knowledge” and his strong record of military leadership, the TH stated a clear preference for Grassley with his “political clout” over Franken, a “worthy” candidate “not without Washington experience.”
Sadly, it’s not “the tenacity of earlier terms in office” that Chuck Grassley is missing. It’s integrity. When integrity is factored into the equation, Chuck Grassley’s flaws far outweigh his “political clout.”
In essence, we enthusiastically encourage Iowa voters to support Mike Franken, a man of integrity whose knowledge, experience and tenacity will make him a strong leader and an effective voice for all Iowans.
