We were puzzled and disappointed to read the Telegraph Herald editorial board’s “tepid endorsement” of Chuck Grassley over retired Admiral Mike Franken in the current U. S. Senate race.

Over half of the editorial cataloged Grassley’s faults before turning to an assessment of his opponent. Among his “flaws,” the TH noted Grassley’s failure to lead the way to “validate the integrity of U.S. elections in the minds of voters” and his tendency to be “quick to cast blame on Democrats for nearly everything going on in Washington.” Grassley, they acknowledged, has “become more partisan over time” and in 2020 “missed a prime opportunity to act with integrity ... in filling a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.”

