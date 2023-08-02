Some of my favorite childhood memories involve trips to the county fair, and this time of year counties across Illinois are continuing their traditions of bringing people together for celebrations of community spirit. From hot dogs, lemon shake-ups, cotton candy, and funnel cakes, to livestock exhibits, carnival rides, concerts, and pageants, county fairs offer something for everyone.

The centerpiece of county fairs is livestock exhibits and judging. In the months and sometimes years leading up to a fair, kids, many from 4-H or FFA programs, follow a rigorous program to prepare their animals of choice for show. Whether they are showing beef, dairy cattle, goats, poultry, rabbits, sheep or swine, preparing an animal for show takes dedication, grit and a lot of hard work.

Chesney was elected to the 45th Senate District of Illinois in 2022. He previously served as state representative for the 89th District. Prior to serving in the General Assembly, he served as alderman at large for the City of Freeport.

