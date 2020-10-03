Honor our flag.
My grandfather fought in World War I, my father and uncles in World War II, my brother in Vietnam.
I was inducted into the Army in 1968 with two other Dubuque men — Tony Palen and John Schmitt. Tony is still missing in Vietnam. John was killed in action after 10 days.
Many years later I volunteered in the Navy for Desert Storm. I retired out of the military in 2002.
I will never kneel for our national anthem or our flag. I will proudly stand and salute to honor these men and all veterans.