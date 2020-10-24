With the Nov. 3 election just days away, some may still be deciding who to support. The race for State Senate District 50 that encompasses the city of Dubuque has a clear choice. State Sen. Pam Jochum has worked tirelessly on behalf of all Iowans, especially those with disabilities. She has demonstrated a strong knowledge of how to govern. She will continue to fight for quality affordable healthcare for all.
Our state Medicaid program, currently run by private, for profit companies continues to have many flaws. Senator Jochum will continue to challenge this system to ensure people with disabilities and providers are treated fairly. Please join me in supporting Senator Jochum for reelection to the Iowa State Senate.