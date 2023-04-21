City of Dubuque officials — notably those in the Leisure Services Department — deserve credit for their efforts to reopen both of the communities pools this summer.
The city recently announced that both Flora and Sutton pools will open starting May 30 and remain operating for the entirety of the 2023 season, offering open and adult swim and group and private lessons.
It will mark the first summer since 2019 — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — that both city pools will be fully open.
It was disheartening when the city failed to open Sutton Pool last summer, pointing to a lack of staffing. Swimming pools rank at the top of community amenities in the eyes of children. Cutting in half the number of open public pools in Dubuque — on the heels of a year of diminished access in 2021 and complete closure of both pools in 2020 — was highly disappointing.
City staff and City Council members pledged to make opening Sutton and staffing both pools a priority for 2023, developing a plan to increase staffing, including higher wages.
City Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said those efforts have paid off. The city needs to hire 70 to 80 lifeguards this summer to open both pools, and more than 65 already have accepted lifeguard positions. That is already higher than the total of 43 lifeguards hired last summer.
Filling staff positions in the current economy is highly challenging. Cheers to the City of Dubuque for seeing to it that local kids won’t be left high and dry this summer.
A new report from the American Society of Civil Engineers describes Iowa’s overall infrastructure as “treading water.”
The American Society of Civil Engineers-Iowa Section last week released the 2023 Report Card for Iowa’s Infrastructure, giving the state an overall grade of C and highlighting the poor condition of Iowa’s bridges and stormwater infrastructure, among other things.
The report also graded 13 categories of infrastructure, and Iowa’s ratings ranged from a B- for roads and solid waste to a D for dams.
(The most recent American Society of Civil Engineers report card for Wisconsin’s infrastructure gave the state a grade of C in 2020, while Illinois scored a C- in 2022.)
Perhaps the most troubling note on the report was the score for Iowa’s bridges: D+.
The state has the seventh-most bridges in the country at 23,799 because of its high number of rivers, streams and valleys. Of those bridges, 4,599 are listed in poor condition. Iowa has the worst ranking in the U.S. based on the total number of poor bridges, the report states.
And yet, this constitutes an improvement. Over the past four years, the number of state-owned bridges in poor condition has decreased by 26%. In Dubuque County, just 28 of 345 county-owned bridges are in poor condition after the county began replacing a handful of bridges every year for the last seven years.
Still, a D+ on infrastructure as important as bridges is a tough score to live with. In county board meetings and in the Statehouse, Iowa’s deteriorating bridges must remain a priority.
As plans to build it continue, the money just keeps coming.
A project to build a permanent stadium at the iconic Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa, recently was awarded a $12 million state grant. The City of Dyersville and This is Iowa Ballpark Inc. secured the Sports Tourism grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. It’s exciting to see this vote of confidence from the state for this project.
Plans were announced nearly a year ago for This is Iowa Ballpark, a permanent, 3,000-seat stadium around the ballfield adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site, with the ability to add an additional 5,000 seats as needed. The project is expected to cost more than $50 million.
This isn’t the first money the state has kicked in. The City of Dyersville previously was awarded a $12.5 million Destination Iowa grant toward the project. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors also previously pledged $5 million toward the stadium, and the City of Dyersville and City of Dubuque each granted $1 million for the project. That makes $32.5 million secured for the $52 million project.
The creation of a permanent multi-use stadium capable of hosting professional baseball games, collegiate and amateur baseball tournaments and other year-round events opens new doors. The plan dovetails with major private investment that Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, announced earlier this year. Some $80 million in projects and investments will be completed in phases by 2025, including a youth baseball complex with nine new baseball and softball fields, dormitories for teams, a 104-room boutique hotel, an amphitheater, a recreational vehicle park and jogging trails.
Paired with everything Dyersville, Dubuque County and Iowa have to offer, and now creating a family-friendly destination, centered around the All-American pastime and an iconic family movie, more and more people will come to know just how special this area is.
