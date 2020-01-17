Several years ago, while I was visiting with Sen. Harold Hughes, D-Iowa, in his D.C. office, he had a conversation with President Nixon. Senator Hughes had publicly admonished Nixon for ordering the bombing of troops in Cambodia. Hughes admonished the POTUS for violating the limits of combat during the Vietnam conflict.
As the conversation continued, Senator Hughes told President Nixon that he was the Commander in Chief of the United States military, providing for the common defense of the United States and not the “chief of police of the world.”
As the three-ring circus continues under the big top, I hope the Congress comes back to normal senses, and considers this. The United Nations is supposed to settle international disputes. In spite of the differences with Iran, we don’t need to interfere with their economy or their government. Greed is overcoming the White House.