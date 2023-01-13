Plans to honor a local baseball great with the naming of the Farley, Iowa, diamond feels like a grand slam for a man who has made a broad contribution to the area community, both on and off the field.

Paul Scherrman, the charter president of the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League semi-pro circuit and a member of Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame, will have yet another honor bestowed upon him this summer. The Farley Park Board last week announced plans to name the baseball diamond at the facility Paul Scherrman Field in recognition of his lifelong dedication to the sport and the Farley community.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.