Gerald Koppes recently touted the advantages of merit in the selection process. To predict job or college performance, measures assessing merit must capture all important parts of the job and be valid, reliable, and free of contamination and unintended bias. Although technological advances have improved this type of prediction, merit systems remain imperfect. People from all groups must know about and be able to take advantage of opportunities. This is not possible for some from historically disadvantaged groups, through no fault of theirs.
“Merit” also may be influenced by other factors, including the raters or selection decision makers. Anecdotally, the performance of an employee who could demonstrate doing more work of the same high quality in Year 2 than Year 1 was rated lower in Year 2 because the raters had changed. Year 2’s raters adopted higher standards without informing employees that standards had been altered. They then struggled to suggest ways in which employees could “improve” their performance in Year 3.
That example differs from the case Mr. Koppes referenced, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, in which a lower percent of Asian American than White applicants were admitted to Harvard University despite stronger average academic and extracurricular records. In similar past cases, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that race or ethnicity could be considered in college admission if doing so was necessary to advance other compelling societal goals, such as diversity in higher education. However, the outcome of this case might be different.
