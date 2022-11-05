When Representative Hinson and Senator Grassley started campaigning, they talked about doing programs to cut cost of drugs. When Congress passed a bill pertaining to drugs, they both said “no” to go along with the party line. Hinson voted “no” on the on the infrastructure bill which had money in it for locks and dams. Now she has introduced bills to repair and replace them. Grassley, over time, took lobbyist money by the millions. Grassley helped pass bills in favor of leaving behind the middle and low classes.
With the farm bill coming up for a vote, Grassley will help the large farms, like the Grassley family farms, which has taken (since 1995) $1.75 million in farm payments.
On gun control, I go with bearing arms, not military weapons as assault weapons. Grassley supported President Trump, which should go down in the history books. Iowa supports concealed weapons without permits. With so many people getting and carrying weapons, look out.
Grassley and Mitch McConnell didn’t take up any of President Obama’s bills in the Senate, trying to make him a one-term president.
About inflation — the country stood still during the virus. When people started buying again, it put on a bind on products. We’re trying to catch up. Some of it is manmade; some of it is connected to the war in Ukraine.
