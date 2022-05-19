The Republican Primary voters of Jones and Jackson counties find ourselves faced with a difficult decision to choose between two proven leaders to represent us in the Iowa House. I had viewed both as good men and leaders.
However, unfortunately for Lee Hein this difficult decision became much easier for me when I received his first campaign piece in the mail. I can’t tell you how disappointed I became with Lee Hein … beginning with his very first paragraph.
The accusations and innuendos he directed toward Dr. Steve Bradley (the aforementioned good man and leader) was not what I anticipated nor expected from Lee Hein at all! This is not Washington, D.C. politics, Lee. The politics of “personal destruction” don’t work here. You make it sound like the only reason anyone should vote for you is because you’re not Steve Bradley. It turned me off completely, and I’m hopeful I’ve got plenty of company among Jackson and Jones County Republicans who still believe character and integrity count, not fast-pitch mudslinging.
I’ve known Dr. Steve Bradley for 37 years, when he first brought his dental practice to small town Cascade and became our family dentist. Throughout the following years we would see Steve and his wife, Candy, in church together, praying together and now in Des Moines together. My vote is for character, integrity and statesmanship.
