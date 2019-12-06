Recently, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate
announced his office is taking new steps to ensure the integrity of Iowa’s felon database.
Felons are currently barred from voting in Iowa unless their rights have been restored by the governor. Keeping up with which felons have had their rights restored and those who haven’t has been spotty.
Pate said he has repurposed existing staff to manually review the 90,000 files, and that he’d be bringing on additional staff soon. The goal is to complete the six-step verification process before the 2020 election.
“My team has put in countless hours to update the felon database, and many more hours of work are needed,” Pate said. “My staff is going to dig through every record, no matter how old, double- and triple-check the information with the courts, and make sure everything is correct. This is a team effort, and we’ve asked the courts and all 99 county auditors to take the additional steps.”
Or, maybe there’s another way.
Last year, a measure to automatically restore the voting rights for felons who complete their sentences received nearly unanimous support in the House, but failed in the Senate. Rather than task a cadre of state employees and county auditors, too, with a laborious process, why not re-examine the law?
Iowa should join Wisconsin and Illinois and all the other states (but one) to automatically restore voting rights to felons who satisfy their debts to society.
The latest round of private southwest Wisconsin well testing found contamination by fecal matter from humans and livestock, some of which contain pathogens capable of causing disease.
Of 34 private wells that previously tested positive for contamination, 25 — or 73% — contained microbes indicating the presence fecal material. Nineteen of the wells contained pathogens, such as norovirus, rotavirus and salmonella.
The issue of contaminated wells in southwest Wisconsin might be on readers’ radar already — the topic garnered headlines last month for an entirely different reason.
Officials in Lafayette County were so concerned about how news of the contaminated wells would be reported, the Land Conservation Committee issued a demand that all media reporting on the issue use their press release wording verbatim or risk prosecution.
That grabbed the attention of journalists and citizens alike far beyond Lafayette County who saw the move as wholly unconstitutional.
The county backed away from the proposed wording, but unfortunately, the overstep drew focus away from the concern about contamination.
Board members were trying to make it clear that the high percentage of contamination was only among the wells that previously tested positive — not all wells. It’s a significant distinction. But let’s not lose sight of the fact that 73% of wells with known contamination are still contaminated and could spread disease.
This is an ongoing problem. Some 42% of 301 wells tested in November 2018 were contaminated with coliform bacteria or nitrates in excess of federal standards. An April sample of 539 wells found that 27% were contaminated.
Two more rounds of well sampling are scheduled through the spring. A final report is expected for release by the end of 2020.
What Lafayette County residents need now from officials is less worry about how the message is conveyed and more attention to resolving the contamination issue.
Jan. 1 will bring new rules governing legal conservators and guardians. Those tasked with that role will have to undergo background checks, file initial care plans within 90 days and compile an inventory of assets.
It will mean more paperwork and a few more hoops for guardians to jump through. But when a law is written to protect the vulnerable, that’s how it should be.
The Iowa Supreme Court in 2015 convened a task force to assess whether people subject to a guardianship or conservatorship were receiving proper care and protected from abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.
Members found several problems and deficiencies that led to more than 270 recommendations. Ultimately, this law, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May, was written to address those issues and provide a safety net for vulnerable Iowans.
When a law seeks to protect those who cannot protect themselves, that’s good government.
Without oversight, there is significant opportunity for abuse. As of 2018, more than 23,750 guardianship and conservatorship cases were open statewide in Iowa.
Sen. Pam Jochum, herself a long-time guardian for her daughter, Sarah, who died in 2018, was a strong advocate for the changes. Jochum sees the law as protection for those who need it most. Good guardians won’t complain about ensuring the quality of care for children and adults with serious mental and physical disabilities.