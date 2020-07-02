As a Dubuque County native, I still introduce myself as an Iowan even though I’ve lived elsewhere for 18 years, including four years serving in the Obama Administration at the White House and USDA. Given my Midwest roots and time spent in Washington, D.C., many of my family and friends have asked me about the upcoming presidential election. When they do, I tell them that the stakes for our country could not be greater.
Right now, America is staring down Depression-level unemployment, a pandemic that has killed more of our citizens than any conflict since World War II, and a level of social unrest and partisanship that has exposed a nation grappling with the very idea of what it means to be American.
At this turning point in our history, voters have a choice between President Trump and Vice President Biden. For Americans still on the fence, the answer isn’t in self-reinforcing social media algorithms or inflammatory cable news rhetoric. Instead, I suggest making a list of the issues and challenges that most concern you with multiple factors — don’t choose just one, as the world is too complex and the compromises any president must make would probably leave you disappointed — and then see which candidate checks the most boxes.
But which issues are most important? After working for a president on issues as varied as international trade deals, domestic crises, and nominations to the Supreme Court, the Department of Defense, and the Federal Reserve, I believe anyone who values their vote and wants to make it count should carefully weigh the following key questions:
Who will work to rally Americans around our shared identity, rather than divide us by party, race, religion or class?
Who will respect the rule of law, so we can trust his decisions are motivated by the national interest and not his personal interests?
Who will command the respect of world leaders, so we can work with other nations to tackle climate change, COVID-19, and other issues that cross borders?
Who would best handle the next major calamity — whether that is a banking crisis, a Cold War with China, or another pandemic — with a cool head and a steady hand?
Who will make policies to give all Americans the best shot at climbing the wealth and income ladders, rather than helping the richest get richer?
Who sees America’s diversity as a strength, not a liability, and has a track record to back it up?
Who will help both our national economy and local economies to thrive — including negotiating smart trade deals to open up markets to goods produced around Dubuque, like agricultural products, John Deere tractors, healthcare innovations, and other high-value products?
Who is genuinely kind, can inspire and heal the country through the strength of his character, and is more likely to put himself in your shoes when making tough decisions?
Who serves as a better example for our children?
Finally, because both of this year’s candidates have served in the White House, there is a simple question: Who during their time in office made you and your loved ones better off? Put another way, were you happier with America’s direction in 2016 or in 2020?
The urgency of this moment demands that each of us exercise our sacred right to vote this November. For me, the answers to these questions leave no doubt how I will cast my ballot. I hope they do for you, too.