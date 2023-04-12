It’s been reported that in 40 states the top state paid employees are all college coaches. On top of this, the next three or four top state employees are also all college coaches.
Widespread myths have it that they are all fully paid by gate receipts. It isn’t so.
This is somewhat strange, little known nor faulted. No such pattern in any foreign advanced societies.
Recently, the Iowa taxpayers and the University of Iowa were entangled in a million dollar settlement due to the Athletic Department supposedly having engaged in racial discrimination for years. Besides this, a top coach of UI has been reported as having been paid an annual income of $7.2 million of which presumably $1.2 million was paid by Iowa’s taxpayers. This means those not in the market who get no benefit are paying part of the cost.
Most people would probably agree that spectator sports is an attractive entertainment and lots of fun, often garnished with uncountable post-game tailgating and intense happy socializing. Plenty of obituaries testify that many people have been life-time sports fans. On top of this, college spectator sports is so intensely anchored nationwide that universities and colleges tend to be popularly known by the mascots of their football teams … again no such pattern in any advanced society where they are named and known by poets, scholars or scientists or after their founders and their venues.
The costs of college and high school sports involves having a sports stadiums and maintaining them in spite of low usage. Nearly all colleges and high schools have sports stadiums and their costs and maintenance are terrific. For example, a major public university built a new stadium in 1970 for $1 million. By 2000 it had spent nearly $130 million for both expansion and maintenance. Yet nearby, marginal homes of the taxpayers have not been improved that much if at all. Also nearby, trailer homes still prevail. Some sports stadium, such as the L.A. one, cost billions and they, too, are often close to rundown homes. The University of Texas annual sports budget amounts to about $180 million, a figure which is similar to the total university budget of some foreign universities.
While we enjoy college and high school spectator sports to the point of even having military flyovers during university games, we do not seem to realize many of the ancillary costs. Turning out for sports involves only a few students athletes while the masses tend to be passive spectators. This pattern adds to our rampant national obesity problem and pre-empts to some extent the self-initiated and private sports activities which offer true health benefits.
Sad to say so but violence is also central to spectator sports. When two or more helmeted football players smash into each other, the crowds will ooh and ahh and often stand up, seemingly in approval. Ditto for boxing events and even car races. All in all, violent sports add to the annual 2.1 million brain concussions and uncountable other health issues, many lasting for a life time. The irony in all of this is the fact that sports is supposed to sustain health and not ruin it for the athletes and, to some extent, even for the spectators.
In 1940/41, General Lewis Hershey forged the national draft system. It was created according to his own testimony not just for the military but also for “social control,” which included sports. Sports became closely associated with the military and we have prominent sports events offered between the various military branches. On top of that sports improves the physical conditions of the young suitable for military service. Being a spectator does not.
Nationally, the Super Bowl is the top sports event patronized and viewed by more than 110 million. For entertainment nothing comes close to matching it. A nasty cynic could blast out loud “why don’t we have such a massive national event to cure our rundown houses, decayed infrastructure, rampant crime, etc.” If so, it would most likely immediately start the process of having a genuine American economic miracle. The billionaires who have profited immensely from running professional sports teams could find ways of partaking in curing our vast and variegated socio-economic problems instead of contributing to causing them. It would gain them respect and would expiate for them having added 1 trillion in wealth during the horrible COVID-19 crisis while tens of millions suffered terribly.
