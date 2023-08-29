I’m not the kind of person who cottons to the idea of “girl power.” I am woman, you will not hear me roar. I will not be seeing the “Barbie” movie. I do not believe all women. And the worst “F” word for me is feminist.

Just to get that out of the way.

Christine Flowers is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County (Pa.) Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.