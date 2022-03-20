By the end of this work week, Dubuque County voters will know the slate of candidates vying for county offices.
Beginning March 7, individuals wanting to run for a county-level office and to have their name placed on the June primary ballot as either a Democrat or Republican could file paperwork with the county elections office. The filing period closes at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25.
Candidates are emerging for open seats in Dubuque County. On the ballots will be two seats on the county Board of Supervisors, county attorney, county treasurer and county recorder.
The primary will be needed to narrow the field if more than one Democrat or more than one Republican files for a given seat.
Here’s another idea: What if county offices weren’t partisan seats?
Is the business of running county government really dictated by a Republican or Democratic mindset? What would a Republican recorder do differently than a Democratic recorder? How does party manifest in the county treasurer’s office, exactly?
While there currently is an existing option to run as a member of a third party or without being affiliated with a party, few candidates go that route.
The state should consider doing away with the D’s and R’s behind the names of county officials.
It works for local city councils.
Matters that come before the Dubuque City Council are often similar to those that confront the county supervisors. And party isn’t part of the decision-making process for city seats.
One only has to review the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the past few years to understand that party doesn’t mean like-minded thinkers. These days, it is Jay Wickham and Ann McDonough, the two Democrats, who are most likely to lock horns. Meanwhile, the lone Republican, Harley Pothoff, often acts as tiebreaker and even mediator. A few years earlier, when it was three Democrats in the seats, they found plenty to disagree about.
The most significant change that dropping the politics could bring about is a benefit for the electorate.
Voters would be much more likely to choose their county elected officials by the issues they support, the positions they take and the character they present. Wouldn’t that be a better way to pick a representative than simply to default to the political party beside that person’s name?
We sometimes hear people say, “I like to vote for the person, not the party.” And the remark is uttered as a point of pride, as different from the norm. That’s because most Americans are so focused on party, they scarcely see beyond it to the person.
Iowa should consider moving to nonpartisan county offices. It would be refreshing to see all voters choose the person they thought was best suited to the job rather than the one who aligns with their party politics.