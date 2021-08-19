There is no doubt that the Olympic Games captured the attention of the world. They fascinated, especially, the vast numbers of viewers in the U.S., China, Russia, Britain and Japan, which captured the top five positions.
The athletes who earned — after impressive, relentless and arduous training — the top awards, deserve the accolades and fame granted to them. They can enjoy their achievement for a lifetime.
However, if one evaluates the gargantuan global spectacle within a larger objective and socio-economic context one may be surprised at the results. This is especially so if evaluated within two highly different frameworks:
1. The medal standing on a per capita basis;
2. The socio-economic costs.
The following is a small sample of per capita medal comparison which may be a more accurate and valid measurement relative to the conventional one — keeping in mind that we won 113 medals and have a population of 335 million:
1. Netherlands, 36 medals, population 17 million, thus outmatching us by a factor of six times.
2. New Zealand, 20 medals, population 4.9 million, thus outmatching us by a factor of 12 times.
3. San Marino, 3 medals, population 33,000, thus outmatching us by a factor of 269 times.
One could go on but we get the point.
The socio-economic cost is more crucial and infinitely more important.
While the games offered an intense and long-lasting entertainment and glory for those who won and intense disappointment for those who lost, the direct and, especially, the hidden costs are highly burdensome. Millions of people who are living marginally and did not pay any attention to the games, nevertheless, incurred a cost heaped upon them without their permission. Higher product prices of the thousands of sponsors were inflicted on millions. One could call it dark cost since there is absolutely no transparency and no way to gauge accurately such spill-over costs. We have here a massive example of externalizing much of the cost which, to be morally and ethically fair, should always be internalized as much as possible.
Beyond this, the games draw the focus and attention for weeks away from solving long-festering issues such as global warming, slum homes, growing global political instability and never-ending corruption and crime and dangerous political discontent.
If these issues, which affect all of us directly or indirectly, had been given the same intense global attention as the games the pols around the globe would take heed and would more likely enact corrective and/or preventive policies. Contentment would entail and offer in subtle ways more satisfaction then the attractive performances of outstanding athletes.
This is not to say one should abolish the games, far from it. They could be transformed into many regional and national events which would have many benefits, among them, more localism, less travel and also more internalizing costs.
Beyond this, it also would reduce confrontational politics which were present right from the revival of the games.
Pierre de Coubertin restored them in the late 19th century to prepare French youth for military service. Gradually, they acquired far too much a parasitic ulterior political/diplomatic dimension which does not serve global interests. In 1936, Hitler exploited them for massive grandstanding, so successfully as to evoke Churchill’s envy. During the Cold War they became a strong confrontational competitive game between the U.S. and Russia, with little communist East Germany and its 17 million people posturing the most.
All of this means, in the final analysis, future historians most likely will view the games as our equivalent of the “Bread and Circuses” of Ancient Rome.