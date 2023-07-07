Outstanding amenities and exciting initiatives are the kinds of things that can help communities grow and thrive. Three such projects are in various stages in the tri-state area.
The reimagining of Chaplain Schmitt Island and cool projects planned for Q Casino took a huge step forward last week with the Dubuque City Council pledging support of the project taking shape.
On tap is Q Casino’s five-phase, $75 million to $80 million renovation project — which includes an outdoor amphitheater, added modern features to the casino itself and construction of a hotel tower with a rooftop restaurant.
Potential plans being explored for the island include high-end waterfront apartments, a small hotel close to the marina, an addition to Dubuque Ice Arena, improvements to the boat launch, a dog park where alcohol can be consumed, a recreation outpost and an observation tower, as well as potentially lighting the bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin.
“Picture this: Chaplain Schmitt Island has become a beautiful gateway to the city. It is a gathering place for people, where the community comes together to celebrate. It is a place where natural beauty combines with impressive amenities and tourist attractions. It is another example of a community embracing, developing and promoting its riverfront.”
Those words were part of an editorial written more than 10 years ago as the master plan for Dubuque’s Chaplain Schmitt Island first was unveiled. Now that the beautiful Veterans Memorial Plaza has come to fruition, it’s exciting to see the focus placed on elements that will continue to evolve this Dubuque area treasure.
It’s been more than three years now since an event drew in North End neighborhood kids to help reimagine what Dubuque’s Comiskey Park could look like. Children and teens joined a nationally recognized architect as well as landscape artists and urban planners to help create a vision for the North End space. Architect Michael Ford, of Madison, Wis., said it was all about community engagement and getting young people excited about what’s going on in their city.
Adults also had a chance to pitch their suggestions to Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department, and ideas such as a splash pad, pavilions, grills, picnic areas, multi-use spaces, updated lighting and improved access were offered as ways to improve this neighborhood space. Even the colors were determined based on feedback from neighbors.
Today, those wishes have been realized with the opening of the amazing first phase of the Comiskey Park makeover. New features added during the $2.46 million first phase include the splash pad, basketball courts and playground, as well as walkways, seating, picnic shelters, bike racks and landscaping. Phase 2 is slated to include additional basketball courts, a parking lot and more picnicking areas and shade structures, as well as improvements to the park’s field.
All this is a tremendously positive step for a park that is beloved in its neighborhood and poised to grow in stature with other local residents, as well. Congratulations to all who played a role in making it happen.
Local residents have an opportunity to weigh in on another plan in the works, designed to enhance the bicycle and pedestrian network throughout the Dubuque region.
East Central Intergovernmental Agency has held one public hearing with another one planned to discuss the 2023 Dubuque Regional Bike and Pedestrian Plan. The plan will seek ways to improve the pathways linking Dubuque County, as well as East Dubuque, Ill.; Sandy Hook, Wis.; and Kieler, Wis.
It’s exciting to consider an opportunity to create a regional network of trails and bike- and pedestrian-friendly projects across the area such as adding paved shoulders, multi-use trails, bike lanes, crossing improvements, on-road bicycle routes and walking paths across the region.
Area residents can weigh in on the plans at a public hearing at noon on July 13 at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Transportation Study Policy Board meeting held at ECIA, 7600 Commerce Park in Dubuque. More information on the plan can be found online at eciatrans.org/bikepedestrianplan.php.