In West Virginia v. EPA, the U.S. Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to regulate CO2 emissions under the Clean Air Act. The posed question has two parts. The answer to the second part — how it will influence climate change — is easy. It will have no effect. Had the decision favored the EPA, the answer would be the same — none.

The EPA (or any other “environmental” bureaucracy) isn’t capable of measurably “affecting” climate change. Its primary capability lies in its ability, like most bureaucracies, to drive the cost of everything up. By removing some of the bureaucratic yoke choking America’s energy sector, the main impact of the court’s decision is its potential to rein in the unaccountable, extortive, and often arrogant administrative bureaucrats at all levels of government.

Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.

