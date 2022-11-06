In West Virginia v. EPA, the U.S. Supreme Court limited the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to regulate CO2 emissions under the Clean Air Act. The posed question has two parts. The answer to the second part — how it will influence climate change — is easy. It will have no effect. Had the decision favored the EPA, the answer would be the same — none.
The EPA (or any other “environmental” bureaucracy) isn’t capable of measurably “affecting” climate change. Its primary capability lies in its ability, like most bureaucracies, to drive the cost of everything up. By removing some of the bureaucratic yoke choking America’s energy sector, the main impact of the court’s decision is its potential to rein in the unaccountable, extortive, and often arrogant administrative bureaucrats at all levels of government.
One of the charges against King George III in our Declaration of Independence was “He has erected a multitude of new offices and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” The founding generation got rid of King George and attempted to prevent the spawning of an unchecked American bureaucracy through our Constitution and the system of checks and balances on power.
In 1762, Swiss political theorist Jean-Jacques Rousseau posited “there’s a strong tendency of members of the government to usurp the sovereign power in order to pursue their own private interests, leading to tyranny.” Moreover, he believed this was an “unavoidable and inherent defect” afflicting all political organizations — a compelling reason to limit political and bureaucratic power.
In America, the “sovereign power” was intended to be the people. Progressives, however, despite their homages to democracy, believed government officials “had a unique quality that distinguished them from the rest of society’s tendency toward self-interest;” that “for the sake of the ‘greater good’ they would be able to set aside their preferences and desires.” Read no further if you believe politicians and bureaucrats have this angelic “unique quality.”
Recent Supreme Court decisions have been salvos for constitutional fundamentals, representative democracy and against unaccountable power. Bureaucrats at the EPA, OSHA, EEOC and every administrative agency are making their own rules, “sending hither” their enforcers, demanding information about violations of their self-fabricated regulations, levying fines and reaching conclusions of guilt outside constitutional judicial channels with no right to a jury of one’s peers.
Virtue-signaling bureaucrats are demanding organizations capitulate to “woke” ideological edicts unrelated to their purpose. Bureaucrats pay no price for being doctrinaire and uncompromising. They take no personal financial risk imposing citations, leaving little to constrain their issuance. Most agency penalties effectively become a form of legal extortion against those seeking redress, as the cost of defending against citations often exceeds paying the fine.
Public bureaucrats who grant themselves license to issue disproportionate directives with the force of law become de facto, unelected legislators. A recent letter to the TH expressed frustration with “city departments” making rules without public input. Agreeing with the necessity of an ordinance update, the writer lamented a “lack of community input” as the ordinance revision appeared to come “out of a city silo.” Are there other local bureaucratic rules being made without public comment or council assent?
The bottom line isn’t that there should be no rules, but that rules need to be subject to the approval, after public input, of democratically elected officials who are, unlike bureaucrats, accountable to voters. Ambiguity in legislation or ordinances needs to be resolved by elected officials, not bureaucrats.
Giese is retired from Jim Giese Commercial Roofing. His email address is jimgiese@me.com.
