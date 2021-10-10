I must have been raised differently! See, back in the ’50s, I was raised if I couldn’t afford something, I went without! Likewise, pay with cash — limiting the use of credit cards.
I was also raised to believe I needed to work for everything, not rely upon the welfare system! Plus, put money aside for a rainy day.
Today’s kids — even members of Congress, must NOT have ever had to go without! Worse yet, they’ve been conditioned to spend-spend-spend!
Meanwhile, buy the biggest and the best — nothing less! (If you also need more money, just raise the taxes, or pull out the printing presses, and make more — remember, the U.S. is too big to fail!)
Even when I was on the Dubuque Community School Board, it seemed when other board members wanted to spend, I wanted to save by eliminating the frills. We were then instructed to either spend it, or lose it! Well, something’s wrong, where spending is much more important — besides, who are we trying to impress?
No, we as a society need to reel in our spending and reduce our ballooning debt! We also can’t rely on the federal government to continually shell out money to bail us out — taking from Peter to pay Paul!
Instead, we need to be responsible for our actions, and quit passing the buck on to our children’s children!