Dave Baker deserves re-election.
Dave was elected to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors in 2016. Dave has been a champion for the residents at Sunnycrest Manor, many of them disabled veterans. Dave helped fight off a half-baked scheme to privatize Sunnycrest. I have worked with Dave on many issues. Dave was there with us over the past couple years as we were helping the residents at Table Mound in their
efforts against a large, out-of-state predatory company trying to raise their rent frequently and excessively.
Dave has donated numerous hours volunteering to help the community. Dubuque Area Labor Harvest has been a food bank distributing food to those in need since the 1980s. We have a 100% volunteer operation who have been delivering groceries to people in need at least twice a week and many times more.
Dave has always been willing and able to go above and beyond to help when someone is in need. I won’t say I always agree with Dave, but in my opinion he is the best person for the job of Dubuque County supervisor. Please join me in voting to re-elect Dave Baker.