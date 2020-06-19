There was a time in the history of our country when a white person could legally, but sinfully, raise a hand to purchase a black person. Now it is time to reach out our hands in solidarity with all fellow human beings. No one should be owned or have their liberties suppressed.
Our God has challenged us to love our neighbors. Our neighbors are all human beings.
If our country builds bridges to unite us, we will be stronger. If our country builds walls to divide us, we will be weaker.
Colonial patriots knew that united we stand; divided we will fall. Our democratic union was created to serve, but also to be an example of respect for citizens across our planet. Ronald Reagan proposed that America should be the shining city upon the hill.
America will not be that shining city until it becomes a compassionate America for all Americans.
We can do this unification well. If our democracy is to survive, we must unify. We can open our minds, examine our hearts, and then do what is socially just. We can enjoy the gift of meaningful interactions with the people of all races. Be not afraid!