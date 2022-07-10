On the Easter holiday in 1873, members of the KKK and Democrats lit fire to the Colfax courthouse to oust Black Republican militia members trying to secure local government for Republican winners of the 1872 elections in Louisiana. The election was disputed, and both Democrats and Republicans considered themselves winners and formed legislative slates for induction in state and local offices. The fire forced the Black militia men out of the courthouse. They surrendered. KKK and Democratic forces proceeded to murder 100 to 150 of those who surrendered.
Political scientist Chris Mason argues in his book that the resulting Supreme Court case, United States v. Cruikshank, is the case that facilitated Jim Crow, not Plessy v. Ferguson, which only affirmed the decision in Cruikshank. In Cruikshank, the Supreme Court refused to apply the Enforcement Acts — the statutes designed to support the 14th Amendment and which provided criminal penalties for KKK members and state governments that aimed to violate Black rights (voting, office holding, jury service) and their right to equal protection of the laws.
The Supreme Court ignored the letter of the law and the democratic intention of the 14th Amendment and led, (along with the Plessy decision) the nation into Jim Crow.
Eventually, as a result of pressure from the NAACP, ACLU and others who brought cases to challenge Plessy, decisions slowly chipped away at the Cruikshank/Plessy mandate, and opened the way for democratic-serving decisions. White primaries were outlawed (Smith v. Allwright); school integration was mandated (Brown v. Board of Education) electoral districts were required to be relatively equal (Baker v. Carr et al). The Supreme Court affirmed the application of the VRA to ensure democracy at the polls (South Carolina v. Katzenbach) and allowed interracial marriage (Loving v. Virginia) and more recently, gay marriage (Obergefell v. Hodges).
But since Brown, the Voting Rights Act and Roe v. Wade, conservatives have emulated the Civil Rights movement and used Supreme Court cases in the same way the NAACP did to the opposite end, chipping away at democratic rights to bring them to heel. Last term alone, we lost abortion access and environmental protections; previously, we lost the protections of the Voting Rights Act.
Conservatives strengthened the process by building a conservative bar (via the Federalist Society) and by seating many conservative judges in the federal system. The 30-year effort has borne fruit. And we are poised to lose more of the democracy that took almost a century to create. Justice Clarence Thomas announced in Dobbs that the logic that overturns Roe might soon apply to birth control and gay marriage. The court’s EPA decision last term will likely be applied to other federal agencies designed to make the nation safe for its citizens. I anticipate with dread a case the high court just accepted where the question will be about the independent state doctrine which threatens to end oversight of state legislatures on election issues by the Supreme Court and even by state courts.
The undemocratic interpretation of the laws and the failure to apply precedent returns us to a time, like in 1873, when states have complete control over who has access to democracy, have unfettered control over elections and legislation, and no oversight by the federal government or the Constitution.
This Independence Day, “the children of the Klan,” as Amy Goodman termed them, marched on Boston. These groups do not yet have the power of the KKK, but they are documented to be on the rise, nationwide.
If we are not careful, which clearly, we are not, it won’t be strange not to be able to access constitutional protections and it is likely we will see electoral disputes in the future, solved like in Colfax in 1873.
