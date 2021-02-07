Has the City of Dubuque lost its mind?
The director of human resources suggested a plan to offer each city staff member a $100 incentive for taking the COVID-19 vaccine! Personally, I can’t wait to get the call to come and get mine. No one has to pay me. This crazy program would have cost the taxpayers roughly $75,000. Yep, $75,000.
As employees of the City of Dubuque, they should be elated to do what they can to protect themselves and the thousands of people they work for.
I believe in my body, my right, so the people who don’t want it should not have to take it. That leaves that much more for those of us who do.