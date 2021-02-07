Has the City of Dubuque lost its mind?

The director of human resources suggested a plan to offer each city staff member a $100 incentive for taking the COVID-19 vaccine! Personally, I can’t wait to get the call to come and get mine. No one has to pay me. This crazy program would have cost the taxpayers roughly $75,000. Yep, $75,000.

As employees of the City of Dubuque, they should be elated to do what they can to protect themselves and the thousands of people they work for.

I believe in my body, my right, so the people who don’t want it should not have to take it. That leaves that much more for those of us who do.

Editor’s note: City Manager Mike Van Milligen has rescinded the proposal.

