The article in the TH on July 9 concerning the plans for Chavenelle Road sickens me. It is so unfair. Surely this needs to go back to the table.
If there is to be a trail on the north side of the road, couldn’t walkers use it as well as bikers? Then green space could be kept on the south side. Or if there must be a sidewalk on the south side, perhaps all Chavenelle businesses could be assessed to make it equitable.
Years back, there was a big hue and cry about sidewalks in all residential areas. Workers were hired by the city to check out the sidewalks. Were sidewalks laid? Were they in good condition? If not, they were marked to be repaired or replaced by the homeowner. Many residents complied, but others did not. And what happened? Nothing! It just faded away. There are still many missing sidewalks in Dubuque.
This Chavenelle business helps me realize why some companies might leave Dubuque. Can we afford this? Much talk today is of justice, fairness and equity. Is it just talk?