Last year I closed by saying hopefully this time next year the virus would be in the rear view mirror. Unfortunately, this is not the case. I feel like the pandemic has brought out the best and the worst of us.
The best in my world is the great volunteers we have had at the Dubuque Area Labor Harvest to collect, box and distribute groceries to people in the Dubuque area that had no other way to get groceries. We have delivered to about 3,000 homes over 300,000 pounds of food.
In my opinion, the worst is the division. Do I wear a mask or not? Social distancing? Do we have parades and picnics? It seems that everyone has an opinion and for the most part the only opinion that matters is their own. I try very hard not to judge; everyone has issues of their own.
The Federation of Labor recently lost a great leader in President Richard Trumka. Rich was a great man that never forgot what it was like to lace up his work boots and go to work everyday. We need more passionate, visionary leaders in the world. Rich will be greatly missed. The last major thing that Rich was working on was trying to get the PRO ACT passed. This legislation would be a major step forward in workers right to organize and join a union. Rich believed that everyone should be able to join a union to increase their ability to negotiate for wage, benefit and safety improvements at their workplace.
Work has been busy in the Dubuque area with many employers struggling to find workers. It seems that everyone is working overtime, which places more stress on the workforce. I hope this Labor Day everyone takes some time to themselves to relax, spend needed time with the family, but mostly be safe in whatever you do.
I encourage everyone to be more compassionate toward each other. I know sometimes this is difficult, but often if you look at things from a different perspective you see something differently. We are all on this crazy planet for a short time, and we should all work together to make the world a better place regardless of politics, race, gender, sexual preference, religion, etc. We can all get along, and we all do better when we all do better.
Townsend is president of the Great River Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.