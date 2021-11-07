Gov. Kim Reynolds held a news conference in Carlisle, Iowa, regarding child care, or lack of. Reynolds said Iowa is not exempt from the nation’s worker shortage. She clearly indicated that child care is the reason parents are not returning to work, because of the lack of child care providers in Iowa. I was of the understanding that receiving federal unemployment assistance was the reason parents and workers were not returning to work and just wanted to stay at home.
Reynolds wishes to give day care providers $220 million in federal assistance if they can prove their day care losses were COVID-19 related, plus an additional state fund, totaling $10 million through Workforce of Iowa, to child care providers in Iowa.
If the governor would return the unemployment benefits she took away back to those unemployed workers/ parents, the state would gain over five times that amount in sales tax revenues. This would more than help fund this project without taxing Iowans. Plus, the federal — not state — monies would help benefit her donors’ businesses, our Iowa economy and increase funds for day cares and job creation.
Governor, let’s not see another state program or wasteful program receive these unemployment dollars that can have a positive result growing our own state’s economy and workforce. Just think — those day care providers would benefit from the unemployment spending, because those parents could afford day care and return to work.