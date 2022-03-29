Dubuque is becoming a city of the haves and the have-nots. Watching the City Council budget sessions, it is clear the have-nots do not have representation or a voice in our current City Council makeup. And if the affluent Katy Wethal is elected, this will not change.
Case in point, during the March 23 budget hearings, a citizen who is a friend of Council Member Susan Farber praised the efforts of his friend on council, and the city in going above and beyond in responding to his complaints about odors coming from our sewer treatment plant.
A resident of Shady Oaks Drive all but told the council it was the taxpayers’ responsibility to protect his investment in an expensive home he bought on the hill next to a treatment plant.
You don’t have to be educated to know you’ll frequently smell waste if you live 2,500 feet from a treatment plant or livestock farm. I live less than 1.5 miles from the plant, smell the odors, and understood this before buying my home. Simple common sense.
Carla Anderson will bring a missing perspective to our current City Council. A perspective that considers the struggles of the average Dubuquer who is finding it more and more difficult to fund $35K-$60K studies regarding city office space or mitigating natural odors from an established treatment plant to prop up the property values of friends of council members.
I urge my Ward 4 neighbors to vote for Carla Anderson on Tuesday, March 29, for Dubuque City Council.