On Sept. 4, 2019, the Galena Public Library custodian was at work doing his janitorial jobs when he was interrupted by Earl Thompson, president of the Galena Public Library Board, and Maria Rector, vice president of the Galena Public Library Board. They had surprised him to inform him of his termination, effective immediately.
The Illinois Attorney General has ruled that their decision to terminate the custodian was made while the board was in closed session violating the state’s Open Meetings Act, which protects the public’s right to know.
In addition, according to Illinois Code 54957 (b) (2), “Where the closed session is being held to hear or consider specific complaints against an employee by another person, the employee must be given the opportunity to have the complaints heard in an open session rather than a closed session…”
The library custodian was not afforded his right to hear the charges brought against him.
The Illinois Attorney General ruled the termination was a violation of open meetings regulations. In my opinion, it was also unfair. The library staff are not employees of the Library Board of Trustees. They are employees of our community library district.
The people of Galena want to have their employees treated with fairness.