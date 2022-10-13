Dead tree horse
Kurt Ullrich

RURAL AMERICA — A metal sign next to a grassy trail leading down a steep hill reads “Bobbi’s Hollow,” rather like Godrick’s Hollow for you Harry Potter fans. About fifty yards east of the sign, in the middle of some very tall trees I encountered what may or not be a mythical creature, one drawn from a child’s imagination. Initially I thought it resembled the blurry photo thrown about over the decades purporting to show a prehistoric creature living in Loch Ness in Scotland. Much more interesting than a horse’s head.

On numerous occasions over hundreds of millions of years the land around here has been covered by water, so one can easily imagine a creature of this nature rising out of a cold, deep-water hollow to greet the world, a world where humans did not exist, a world now fossilized.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides

in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

