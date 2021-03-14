On Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed new election legislation into law (SF413).
This new law changes many of the ways that elections are administered — both by mail and in person. It also adds a slew of dos and don’ts that auditors across the state of Iowa will have to navigate. It is important to note that all legislators in Iowa, across all different platforms, have agreed that the 2020 election was our safest and most secure election to date.
As a voter, you will see changes in upcoming elections. These changes include:
- Shortening the absentee ballot window from 29 days to 20 days.
- Moving the closing of the mailed absentee ballot request window to 15 days prior to the election.
- Closing polls an hour earlier at 8 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.
- Reducing the time off allowance from your place of work from three hours to two hours.
- Limiting who may drop off a ballot for you to a household member or family member.
These changes might appear innocuous at first glance — and some are. Closing the polls an hour earlier would have affected a couple hundred Dubuque County voters in the 2020 election. Though statewide this number rises to 6,600 voters. Even then, this can be combated with an informative campaign letting voters know of the change. It is the same with new limits on who can drop off ballots.
Good information, in advance, will help alleviate any issues with that provision.
Those two examples aside, the rest of the changes severely limit our ability to put ballots in the hands of voters who request them. Using the Nov. 2 city/school election later this year as an example, our office will not be able to mail out absentee ballots until Oct. 13. We must stop processing mailed absentee ballots requests on Oct. 18. That is six days for us to mail out absentee ballots — four days if you remove Saturday and Sunday. Any voter whose request for a ballot arrives after Oct. 18 will need to be contacted, and that voter would then have to come in to fill out a ballot in person.
For the 2020 election, our office mailed out 26,700 absentee ballots. That is a large number that was due, in part, to the pandemic. Some people felt more safe and secure by voting absentee from their homes. Some dropped the ballots in drop boxes and others mailed them back. Some had friends or church congregants bring them back to our office since they do not have family here. And our legislators continued to agree that this was the most secure election in Iowa’s history.
So why the changes? Why the shortening of crucial windows? Why limit the ways our citizens have used for decades to cast their votes? I do not have those answers.
Another part of this legislation that requires a good look are the restrictions placed on auditors to be able to make decisions based on the needs of their counties. Setting satellite polling locations and having the ability to mail out absentee ballot requests have long been duties the auditor has overseen.
This new law removes those duties from the auditor and gives them to lawmakers and the secretary of state.
This is “one size fits all” governing, and it rarely works.
If all counties in Iowa looked the same, had the same geography, and the same population density, then an approach such as this would be fine. But Dubuque County (population 96,982) is not Adams County (population 3,670) and we are not Polk County (population 479,612). As your county auditor, I need to be able to adapt to your needs. This legislation decreases my ability to do so and goes a step further to offer severe punitive penalties should I interpret the law in a way that the secretary of state disagrees with.
Given all this information, our office moves forward. We prepare, we secure, we research, and we respond. We will continue to administer elections with the highest levels of security, integrity, and ease.
We will work within the parameters of this newly established law and we will continue to adapt and think innovatively with our approaches. I encourage all who are interested in learning more about these changes to reach out to our office with any questions.
SF413 can be viewed at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=89&ba=sf413.