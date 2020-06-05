The Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line relies on $500 million dollars from ratepayers and taxpayers to fund the project.
It is a private business project that the Iowa Utility Board has authorized use of eminent domain to take property from private landowners against their will. The project is based on the assumption that commercial renewable energy will continue to expand in the Midwest.
After seeing Michael Moore’s documentary Planet of the Humans, which concludes that industrial renewable energy is a scam, and learning about Germany’s disaster with commercial renewables, I believe the $500 million dollar gamble is based on a faulty assumption. It’s easy to gamble with other people’s money; the Iowa Utility Board should not have approved such a costly project based on such a flimsy assumption.
It’s especially shameful to approve a project like this as so many Iowa families are economically struggling due to COVID-19. The last thing they need is another rate increase.