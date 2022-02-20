Imagine what life would be like if we woke up tomorrow morning to find that Clarke University, Emmaus Bible College, Loras College, Northeast Iowa Community College, University of Dubuque and Wartburg Seminary were all gone. It’s not hyperbole to say this would be a vastly different and less-attractive community.
We are blessed in Dubuque to have six institutions of higher education. The presence of colleges, universities and seminaries brings many benefits to a city, including important economic benefits. This is especially the case for smaller cities like Dubuque. Without these six institutions, Dubuque would change in the following ways.
First, Dubuque would experience a substantial brain drain. I grew up in an Iowa town with no higher-education institutions. Among the members of my extended family in town, 11 of us cousins went to college. None of us came back to our hometown. This talent drain is repeated in towns all over the Midwest. But not here in Dubuque. Our young people don’t have to leave town to get an education. Research shows that being in a city with access to higher education improves the chances that locally born young people will attend college. Also, college graduates are more likely to seek work in the area where their university is located.
Second, Dubuque would become less innovative. A number of studies have found that universities increase local capacity for innovation. Even though all of our institutions focus on teaching, there is a significant amount of funded research happening right here in Dubuque. Currently, research worth millions of dollars is occurring at our higher-education institutions. Almost all of this is funded from outside of our region by major foundations and governmental entities. But innovation is more than research. It is having a local pool of experts and opportunities for lifelong learning. Most importantly, it is the constant flow of young people into Dubuque that give this city an innovative edge.
Third, Dubuque’s market for goods and services would shrink. I estimate, based on a quick review of our collective enrollments, that more than 2,000 students come from outside of the Dubuque region each year to attend one of our post-secondary schools. Add in the faculty and staff that are drawn to move to Dubuque to work at one of these institutions, and you are looking at a 5% decrease in the population of the city, meaning fewer goods and services would need to flow through our local economy.
None of our higher-education institutions are planning to disappear any time soon. But, for anyone alive today, the higher-education sector is experiencing more significant challenges to its existence than we have ever witnessed. It is going to take hard work, both on and off campus, to sustain a thriving higher-education community in Dubuque. The support of the Dubuque community will be vital in that effort.
We are blessed with an amazing group of local higher-education presidents. I work most closely with Jeffrey Bullock, currently the longest-serving college/university president in Iowa, whose transformative impact on the University of Dubuque is well-documented. But I’ve had the opportunity to see our other leaders in action: Presidents Chesney at Clarke, Baum at Emmaus, Collins at Loras, Wee at NICC, and Johnston Largen at Wartburg. Every one of them takes seriously the responsibility of shepherding their institutions. In doing so, they create a brighter future for all of us who call Dubuque home.
If you see one of these leaders around town, say thanks. And while you are at it, slip a check in his or her pocket. You’ll be making a great investment in your own economic future.