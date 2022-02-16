The best way to describe Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ budget proposal is “flat and fat for the rich.”
Instead, we need a fair tax system that doesn’t punish the working class and that keeps our safety net strong.
Compare the amount of income taxes you will pay for tax year 2022 to what you will pay later if her plan passes. Say your net income is $40,000 after taking the standard deductions and allowances. You will pay graduated tax rates of 0.36 to 6.8%, or $1,769. With a flat tax of 4%, you would owe $1,600, for a savings of $169. That’s nice, but it wouldn’t pay for even a week’s worth of groceries for a family of four under the USDA’s “thrifty” (lowest-cost) food plan.
Now let’s say your net income is $250,000 after deductions and allowances. For 2022, you would pay $20,258 in taxes, compared to only $10,000 under Reynolds’ proposal. Your savings of more than $10,000 would buy almost a year’s worth of groceries, or it would cover more than a semester of tuition at one of Iowa’s public universities.
A better plan would be flat-tax rates of 3% on incomes below $40,000 and up to 7% on incomes above $250,000. Everyone would still save, but the system would be fairer to those who can least afford to pay. Or the legislature could adopt Democrats’ proposal to increase the child and independent care tax credits, as well as the earned income tax credit, which would aid low- and middle-income Iowans.
Reynolds’ plan would put our state into a precarious financial situation, too. What would happen if the economy turns sour again and our revenue falls behind Reynolds’ unrealistic projections? Will Republicans squeeze our educational, courts, and mental health systems, as they’ve already done? Probably. Could we expect the federal government to bail us out with more stimulus money? Not likely.
Many wealthy people are grateful for what they have and think more of others than about how to avoid taxes. If only all the others and their Republican friends in state government felt that way, too! It’s heartbreaking to see that they don’t.
Reynolds also wants to stop collecting taxes on distributions from company pensions, IRAs, and 401K plans. People like my husband and me, who’ve been lucky enough to be able to save for retirement, got a huge break on our income taxes during our working years. Why should we get another break now? That would only widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots.
Reynolds hopes to lower the corporate income-tax rate as well, another idea that would widen the income gap.
Meanwhile, the state would collect more money in sales taxes between now and 2023. This would shift more of the tax burden onto lower-income people, who need to spend all or most of their earnings on basic necessities and, therefore, a larger share of it on sales taxes.
In her Condition of the State address, Reynolds called the safety net a “hammock.” This showed how indifferent — calloused, actually — she is to the needs of struggling families. I wonder; if the job market tightens up again, would she be so quick to recommend we return to 26 weeks of unemployment compensation as she is to reduce it to 16?
Also think about this: During the past 10 years stock prices have risen by about 75%. Would Reynolds call state giveaways to corporations “hammocks” for lazy corporate shareholders whose wealth has swelled without doing a lick of work? I doubt it.
We need a change of attitude among state Republicans. Or we need to replace them with Democrats who care about average Iowans.