According to several online community comparison websites, Dubuque is a well-run city that stacks up favorably among cities of similar size. Surely, most life-long residents would be expected to think so, or many wouldn’t be here.
Dubuque gets high scores in livability, amenities, cost of living and quality of schools — less so in employment, crime and housing, though similar communities struggle with these issues as well. Of course, data gathered is the latest available and may be dated, not reflecting recent improvements.
City leadership gets further high marks for its initiatives following Dubuque’s nation-leading unemployment in the early 1980s. Indeed, after a 55-year gap between the city’s first comprehensive plan, addressing community issues and staying on top of developments seems to be the city’s priority, the latest being Imagine Dubuque in 2017.
Perusal of the goals and priorities section of the City of Dubuque’s website gives a listing of current ongoing efforts and plans for future community developments, from lifestyle to infrastructure issues. If there’s any accuracy in those community comparison websites the city appears to, understandably, emphasize its strengths.
The City Council has several top priorities listed, one of which is implementation of the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan, an impressive project with great potential for Dubuque citizens and visitors alike. Along with other planned amenities and necessary infrastructure projects and improvements, Dubuque should compete well with similar communities.
As leadership stays on top of our city’s strengths, might there be competitive opportunity in addressing our reported weaknesses? Though not ignored, crime, employment and housing could perhaps use additional emphasis.
Regarding crime, among the council’s written initiatives was to “re-imagine police.” Such a term may have been innocuous in the past but with recent occurrences nationally, can be interpreted many ways. Building trust through community outreach by police may positively impact crime and should be the goal. But whatever changes may be “imagined,” our law enforcement personnel should not face greater risk.
Employment today seems upside down. Businesses are clamoring for people. In some cases, there are more jobs than people available. Talk to almost any business owner, and you will hear of the near impossibility of finding qualified, skilled workers.
Again, as Dubuque competes with similar cities, what might give Dubuque a decisive advantage in getting people to locate here?
The 2036 Dubuque Vision Statement asserts Dubuque is a “sustainable and resilient city, an inclusive and equitable community where ALL are welcome.” (Citizens might reflect on why the authors felt the necessity to fully capitalize “ALL”).
The city’s lowest grade was in housing, particularly start-ups and available apartment rentals. Interestingly, other nearby communities similarly graded poorly. The work done by city leadership over the last few decades has increasingly improved Dubuque’s appeal to those looking for a place to raise a family, start a business, and build a career. Our wealth of educational institutions should give us a heads up on workforce talent — if we can keep that talent here.
The council should determine why the housing problem seems to persist and, in addition to land availability, zoning and economic constraints, consider if there are possible regulatory or bureaucratic impediments to such development.
When we encourage individuals, businesses and the young people who graduate from our high schools, colleges, technical and trade schools to look at everything Dubuque has to offer, and that we’re ready to welcome them, we can’t leave them staring at a “No Vacancy” sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.