In the world of Washington politics, it’s the equivalent of a Christmas miracle.
After more than 20 failed attempts, it appears Congress finally will right a wrong perpetrated against natives of the Marshall Islands, including the hundreds of members of this population living in Dubuque.
The federal government is poised to make good on a promise made in the 1980s and then pulled away in the 1990s. The coronavirus relief bill will restore federal health care benefits promised to Pacific Islanders, and later denied.
It is long past due, but this justice for the Marshallese is well deserved.
That it finally passes in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate amid a COVID-19 aid bill is sadly fitting. Few demographic groups have been hit as hard by the coronavirus as the Marshallese.
Although the Marshallese represent less than 1% of Dubuque County’s population, they made up more than 25% of the deaths in the county in the first five months of the pandemic. The numbers since then are harder to confirm, with some Marshallese opting to care for loved ones at home. In mid-August, Dubuque had the second-largest number of Marshallese deaths in a single American city.
The chronic health problems that plague Pacific Islanders are a direct result of U.S. nuclear testing in that area in the 1940s and ’50s. This came after the U.S. wrested the Marshall Islands from Japanese control during World War II and administered the region as a strategic trust territory, where a joint military and civilian task force conducted 67 nuclear tests.
The Marshallese people were exposed to radiation and other toxic chemicals, causing severe health problems that have continued generationally. The islands became a sovereign nation in 1986, but they remain tied to the U.S. through a Compact of Free Association. The compact grants Marshallese people and citizens of other former Pacific trust territories the right to live, work and study in the U.S. indefinitely without a visa or green card.
Originally, the compact also included access to federal health care programs. Until 1996, when a welfare reform measure eliminated that access. Therefore, this group — prone to health problems — has been unable to access Medicaid or other government relief assistance during this pandemic. Even accessing insurance is difficult.
Local officials have helped fill the gaps left by the lack of federal resources — most notably, the Pacific Islander Health Project at Crescent Community Health Center. More than a quarter of the estimated 800 Marshallese in the local population are patients at Crescent. Other local groups launched a fundraising drive to help the Marshallese community in Dubuque during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, finally, the U.S. government is poised to restore to Pacific Islanders the assistance promised nearly four decades ago.
COVID-19 has shined a spotlight on a community that has suffered abuse at the hands of the U.S. government. It’s high time the federal officials make up for those transgressions and get this vulnerable community the help it needs.