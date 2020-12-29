Here in Dubuque, in many area communities, around Iowa, and across the nation there are so many great groups and organizations helping the less fortunate and needy.
As a board member of the Dubuque Rescue Mission, I have witnessed the real concern for those who need help, whether for a meal, an overnight stay or a kind word.
This is duplicated all over our community. This year has been a challenge, but many have risen to the challenge and will not end at anytime soon.
As Jesus has said, “Whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.” Let’s all join the pursuit of not only helping our neighbor, but loving them.