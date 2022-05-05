On April 27 Frank Potter wrote in a letter to the editor that because of school vouchers we are on a path to do away with public schools.
The reason the school administrators, teachers, etc. leave the private schools is for the benefits they receive from the state. Mr. Potter says that the common goals of the public schools are science-based. Evidently, he has not seen the books that are allowed in the libraries of many middle and high schools today. He also has forgotten back in the day when most schools were faith-based and students were taught to love their country and to recite the Pledge of Allegiance every day.
What is the problem with American Supremacy? Ask Europe how that worked for them during WWII. His statement that Creationism and American Supremacy can be taught on Sunday mornings and weekday out-of-school classes shows his total lack of knowledge.
I graduated from a public school and received a very good education as did my children. I am not against public education. The problem is the social path the administrators of many of these schools are allowing in their curriculums.
We are very fortunate to have good schools in our area. But many are not as fortunate.
Parents who send their children to a private school pay the same amount of taxes as parents who send their children to public school. Let them.