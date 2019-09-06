Fellow Legionnaires: On Sunday, Sept. 1, I stood on the top row of the bleachers at the Field of Dreams as I watched our national colors suddenly appear from the rows of corn in right field. I cannot adequately describe the feelings and emotions that I experienced as I watched the members of your Post advance the colors across the field. No military commander could have asked more of their troops in serving as a Color Guard. Despite the terrain, every member stood erect and marched in step as forward you journeyed.
Perhaps it was the culmination of a wonderful and emotion-filled day at the Field of Dreams with my oldest son and my recent college graduate granddaughter, but the tears were rolling down my face as I saluted the colors and our national anthem. I cannot leave Iowa to head back to New York without sending this message of appreciation to each of you. I render a well-deserved hand-salute to each of you, my colleagues, for your continued service to our country. May God bless you and your loved ones.