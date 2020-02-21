The population of Dubuque in 1954 was 58,000, and today the population of Dubuque is 58,000. We don’t need a bigger Five Flags Center for all the new young workers coming to Dubuque because there aren’t any.
I have lived in Dubuque all of my life and have been in the Five Flags six times, and four of those times were for hockey games. Now that the Fighting Saints aren’t at the Five Flags anymore, I may never go in there again. Why would I want my taxes to go up $150 a year for something I’m not going to use?
All of these revenue ideas expressed in the Telegraph Herald are guesses at best. Naming rights in Dubuque when comparing it to a city of 600,000 people — get realistic. I don’t think parking fees and ticket surcharges are going to generate a lot of money, they just penalize the people going to the event.
The only way to make the Five Flags profitable is to get the Fighting Saints back in there. And that’s not going to happen.
This whole $75 million Five Flags project is a money loser. I urge all Dubuquers to vote NO in September.